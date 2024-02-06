Cedric The Entertainer coming to the Show Me Center in March

Tickets may be purchased at the Show Me Center Box Office or online at www.ShowMeCenter.biz. Ticket prices start at $49 and go up to $125. Also, a $100 VIP experience upgrade is available that includes a meet-and-greet and photograph with Cedric. Event ticket purchase required for the VIP Experience.

A Caruthersville, native, Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles is a 1987 graduate of Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in mass communication. His career, which spans 30 years as an actor and comedian, has solidified his status as one of the world's premier performers on stage, in film and on television.

Currently, Cedric is starring in and executive producing the CBS television hit comedy "The Neighborhood", hosting and executive producing "The Greatest #AtHome Videos", executive producing the dramedy "Johnson" for Bounce TV, and he has recently executive produced and hosted the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

He also co-starred in "The Last O.G." opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish and is reprising his role as Uncle Bobby in Disney+'s "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder". He was recently seen in a dramatic role portraying legendary civil rights activist and leader Ralph Abernathy in the feature film "Son Of The South", executive produced by Spike Lee. He will soon begin production of the sequel to his hit "Johnson Family Vacation" that he will again star in and produce. Cedric won a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Neighborhood".