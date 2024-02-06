Community Counseling Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a commemorative luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center, along with an unveiling of the organization’s rebranding.

CCC held luncheons throughout the week at each of the counties it serves, including Bollinger, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve, bringing together staff, community partners and stakeholders to commemorate the organization’s 50 years of service and to “recommit to the mission of fostering behavioral health wellness for all.”

“The amount of support that we've had has been unbelievable,” CCC CEO Wendy Ice said. “I think, if anything, it just shows that mental health really is at the forefront of what people think about now. It's become an important conversation. … We're very appreciative that everybody has shown up.”

The center’s rebrand includes a new logo and a new tagline. CCC’s new logo incorporates a leaf and a plus sign on the left-hand side, and is intended to represent the organization’s growth and its vision to “create a diverse and inclusive behavioral health care system where individuals and families can readily access mental health and substance use services, feel welcome, accepted and leave services with hope and improved quality of life.” The organization's new tagline, “Your behavioral health and wellness resource,” which Ice said offers a “more welcoming and holistic message to our communities.”