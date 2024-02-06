All sections
NewsMay 11, 2024

CCC unveils new branding during 50-year anniversary celebratory luncheons

Community Counseling Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a commemorative luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center, along with an unveiling of the organization’s rebranding. CCC held luncheons throughout the week at each of the counties it serves, including Bollinger, Madison, Perry and Ste. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Community Counseling Center CEO Wendy Ice speaks during Cape Girardeau County's 50th anniversary luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center.
Community Counseling Center CEO Wendy Ice speaks during Cape Girardeau County's 50th anniversary luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center.J.C. Reeves ~ Southeast Missourian

Community Counseling Center celebrated its 50th anniversary with a commemorative luncheon on Friday, May 10, at the Jackson Civic Center, along with an unveiling of the organization’s rebranding.

CCC held luncheons throughout the week at each of the counties it serves, including Bollinger, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve, bringing together staff, community partners and stakeholders to commemorate the organization’s 50 years of service and to “recommit to the mission of fostering behavioral health wellness for all.”

“The amount of support that we've had has been unbelievable,” CCC CEO Wendy Ice said. “I think, if anything, it just shows that mental health really is at the forefront of what people think about now. It's become an important conversation. … We're very appreciative that everybody has shown up.”

The center’s rebrand includes a new logo and a new tagline. CCC’s new logo incorporates a leaf and a plus sign on the left-hand side, and is intended to represent the organization’s growth and its vision to “create a diverse and inclusive behavioral health care system where individuals and families can readily access mental health and substance use services, feel welcome, accepted and leave services with hope and improved quality of life.” The organization's new tagline, “Your behavioral health and wellness resource,” which Ice said offers a “more welcoming and holistic message to our communities.”

In addition to the new logo and tagline, CCC announced new mission and vision statements and four future initiatives, including plans to open a new diversion bed facility in 2024, which will provide resources for people in crisis. The center also announced plans to offer services for compulsive gambling and substance use disorders and expand its youth services.

“These not only represent our history and enduring legacy but also signal our commitment to growth and innovation,” Ice said. “Throughout our rebranding process, we sought to convey the importance of mental health and substance use recovery, and have chosen the colors green for mental health awareness and blue for recovery awareness.”

At the luncheon, CCC recognized the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office as Cape County’s Community Partner of the Year for providing a “proactive approach” in addressing a need for behavioral health care services for “justice-involved individuals.”

“The reality is we can't do our jobs without them,” Ice said. “Unfortunately, you will have experiences where individuals with mental health conditions become justice-involved, and that's not where they need to be. They need to be in treatment. The fact that the sheriff's office understands that and wants to partner with us to get people treatment, instead of having them be justice-involved, I think that speaks volumes to their mission to protect and serve.”

For more information about CCC and the services it offers, visit www.cccntr.com.

