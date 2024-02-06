Catfishing tournament lures fishing enthusiasts to Mississippi River

It’s not of-fish-ally summer without a fishing trip on the Mississippi River.

The Twisted Cat Outdoor fishing series held its fifth annual cat fishing tournament Saturday at Red Star Access in Cape Girardeau, attracting 56 fishing groups, 140 anglers and plenty of spectators.

Alex Nagy, tournament director, announced final results to spectators as catfish were weighed and released at the end of the day.

While the fish enthusiasts were visiting from all over the Midwest — including participants from up to 500 miles away — many seemed to express a similar sentiment: fishing is a lifetime hobby shared with family.

Mike Rhodes, who wore a “Keep Calm and Fish On” shirt, said he has been participating in tournaments for the past 40 years. He brought his son Allen and grandkids Addy and Aiden. Rhodes said he’s taught his grandchildren to fish in two ponds on his property, and the best strategy is learning to wait.

“Just have a lot of patience out there,” he said. “Just wait it out, and you fish for 45 minutes and ain’t caught one, then move.”