Casting of black Union soldier statue proceeds as group raises funds

Creation of a new bronze statue of a black, Civil War-era, Union soldier has begun with a view toward unveiling it in Ivers Square in downtown Cape Girardeau next summer.

Steve Hoffman, a history professor and coordinator of the Historic Preservation Program at Southeast Missouri State University, said Tuesday the process is going ï¿½really well.ï¿½

Hoffman said the project is really a team effort, with himself, Denise Lincoln and Bonnie Kipper leading the charge.

ï¿½We each bring our own skill sets,ï¿½ Hoffman said.

Old Town Cape Inc. has been a key partner, as well, he said, ï¿½providing support and guidance for our efforts.ï¿½

Wayne Bowen, a former colleague of Hoffmanï¿½s at Southeast and a former Cape Girardeau City Council member, asked a question several years ago: was there a road in Cape Girardeau named after a black figure in Cape Girardeauï¿½s history?

And Hoffman said no, not to his knowledge.

ï¿½ï¿½We need to work on changing that,ï¿½ï¿½ Hoffman said at the time.

But, he said, from the beginning, the projectï¿½s goal was clear. This naming needed to be authentic, needed to be connected to Cape Girardeauï¿½s history, and needed to be historically significant.

ï¿½And,ï¿½ Hoffman said, ï¿½it needed to be additive, rather than a replacement.ï¿½

Hoffman said it was obvious from the beginning this naming needed to be about bringing much-needed historical context to Cape Girardeauï¿½s black heritage.

The Common Pleas Courthouse park had no official name, so that was identified as a starting point, he said.

Lincolnï¿½s research led to James Ivers and his wife, Harriet, Hoffman said.

During the Civil War, James Ivers and another approximately 200 black men from Cape Girardeau enlisted at the Common Pleas Courthouse and fought for the Union Army, Hoffman said.

The Cape Girardeau City Council in June 2017 renamed Common Pleas Courthouse park in honor of the Ivers.