Casting Crowns, Zach Williams, Austin French to perform in Cape

Grammy-winning Casting Crowns is set to perform alongside Zach Williams and Austin French as part of the Only Jesus Tour on April 4 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.
Casting Crownsï¿½ latest album, ï¿½Only Jesus,ï¿½ released Nov. 16 and sparked the beginning of the 37-city tour.
The albumï¿½s title cut and first radio single, ï¿½Only Jesus,ï¿½ is one of the fastest charting songs of 2018, the release stated.
The song also has given Casting Crowns its 26th top-10 song on the Hot Christian Songs chart.
With more than 11 million records sold, Casting Crowns has held the position of Billboardï¿½s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.
The band has performed for nearly 7 million fans, according to the release.
The group also has acquired 18 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards from 11 total Billboard Music Award nominations, the release stated.
Grammy winner and multi-GMA Dove Awards winner Zach Williams has acquired two consecutive radio No. 1 hits for 35 weeks as a debut artist with singles ï¿½Chain Breakerï¿½ and ï¿½Old Church Choir.ï¿½
Williams also was named Billboardï¿½s 2017 Top Christian Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year, the release stated.
Apple Music chose Williams as Artist of the Week in December 2016, while ï¿½Chain Breakerï¿½ was the top track of 2016 on iTunesï¿½ Christian Songs chart and also reached No. 12 on Billboardï¿½s Hot Rock Songs chart.
ABCï¿½s ï¿½Rising Starï¿½ runner-up Austin French began his journey into the CCM industry, after the role of worship pastor at Journey Church, in Tifton, Georgia.
He recently released his debut album, ï¿½Wide Open.ï¿½
Tickets go on sale Friday; presale begins today. For ticket details, visit www.castingcrowns.com/tour or www.showmecenter.biz.
jhartwig@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3632
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.