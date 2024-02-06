Casting Crowns, Zach Williams, Austin French to perform in Cape

Grammy-winning Casting Crowns is set to perform alongside Zach Williams and Austin French as part of the Only Jesus Tour on April 4 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.

Casting Crowns

Casting Crownsï¿½ latest album, ï¿½Only Jesus,ï¿½ released Nov. 16 and sparked the beginning of the 37-city tour.

The albumï¿½s title cut and first radio single, ï¿½Only Jesus,ï¿½ is one of the fastest charting songs of 2018, the release stated.

The song also has given Casting Crowns its 26th top-10 song on the Hot Christian Songs chart.

With more than 11 million records sold, Casting Crowns has held the position of Billboardï¿½s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007.

The band has performed for nearly 7 million fans, according to the release.

The group also has acquired 18 GMA Dove Awards and two Billboard Music Awards from 11 total Billboard Music Award nominations, the release stated.

Zach Williams