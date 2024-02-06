Casino revenue outpacing pre-COVID numbers; admissions down from 2021

According to the most recent Missouri Gaming Commission statistics, 10 of the state's 13 riverboat gaming casinos — including in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville — saw their admissions drop in November compared to the same month a year ago.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau, situated along the Mississippi riverfront at 777 Main St., saw admissions drop 12.4% from 87,600 to 76,718.

The casino, which opened Oct. 30, 2012, also saw year-to-year turnstile declines for July through October this year, with admissions down 9% each month from the corresponding period in 2021.

"In calendar year 2021, the two Century casinos in Missouri saw record-level gaming revenues, which were, in part, favorably impacted by government stimulus payments," said Roger Eledge, director of casino operations in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville.

"It could be that macroeconomic challenges are beginning to play a factor [this year] in people's spending habits and decision-making. 2022 revenues for Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville casinos continue to significantly outperform their pre-COVID results from 2019 and prior," he added.

Gaming Commission reports show Century Casino Cape Girardeau posted strong gains from July to December 2021 with double-digit increases seen in turnstile attendance in five of those six months.

As recently as February 2022, the casino witnessed an 18% jump in admissions year-to-year.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau broke ground May 26 for a $26 million, six-story, 69-room hotel, which is due to be completed by first quarter of 2024.