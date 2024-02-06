All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 26, 2020

Caruthersville man sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison for meth possession

Willie B. Hollywood, 42, of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri...

Southeast Missourian

Willie B. Hollywood, 42, of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Hollywood appeared Monday before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau, according to the release. In addition to his sentence, Hollywood was ordered to forfeit $73,960 in drug proceeds and will be placed on supervised release for five years after the completion of his incarceration.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release stated Hollywood was arrested after officers observed him meet with a suspected drug courier in Kennett, Missouri, and found him to be in possession of 20 pounds of methamphetamine. During the investigation, agents seized the $73,960, which has now been forfeited.

Hollywood has a criminal history including convictions for armed robbery and a prior federal conviction for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in 2006.

Participating agencies in the investigation included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the SEMO Drug Task Force, the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Kennett Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Willis prosecuted the case.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy