Willie B. Hollywood, 42, of Caruthersville, Missouri, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Hollywood appeared Monday before U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau, according to the release. In addition to his sentence, Hollywood was ordered to forfeit $73,960 in drug proceeds and will be placed on supervised release for five years after the completion of his incarceration.