NewsFebruary 5, 2017

Caretaker accused of stealing client's drugs

Mary Malinda "Sissy" Garrett, 55, of East Prairie is charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance in a protected location after an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff's Department...

Standard Democrat

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — A woman accused of stealing drugs from an elderly client and selling them is behind bars.

Mary Malinda “Sissy” Garrett, 55, of East Prairie is charged with two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance in a protected location after an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

The charge carries an enhanced penalty of 10 years to life in prison because of the home’s proximity to an elementary school, chief deputy Branden Caid said.

The investigation began Thursday when Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and deputy Lorrie Christian received information Garrett was selling narcotics from an East Prairie residence.

Hutcheson and Capt. Barry Morgan developed probable cause to believe Garrett, who is an in-home health-care provider, was stealing medications from an elderly resident and giving them to her friends, Caid reported.

Officers searched the residence and collected items as evidence. After the search, Garrett was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

She was in the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $100,000.

According to online court records, she is scheduled to appear in court at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 15 before Judge S. Rob Barker.

Pertinent address:

East Prairie, Mo.

