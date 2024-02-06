Cape's PORCH group looking for director, office space

A nationwide search is underway for an executive director to head a south Cape Girardeau revitalization group, which is also looking for office space in the neighborhood it serves.

PORCH, which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, began advertising for a director in late August. The organization hopes to name someone to the post no later than the middle of October and possibly before the end of September.

Tamara Zellars Buck, who serves as vice chair of PORCH's organizing committee, said the executive director will develop the group's direction and affiliation with the national Purpose Built Communities program and move the PBC program forward. The Purpose Built Communities concept originated about 20 years ago in Atlanta and helped revitalize an economically depressed area of the city.

PORCH is focusing its efforts on a residential area of Cape Girardeau from William Street south to Southern Expressway and bordered on the east by the Mississippi River and on the west by West End Boulevard.

"We've posted the job listing on several employment sites and we've also shared the position with the Purpose Built Community network to see if there is someone in the network who is perhaps looking for the opportunity to move up," Buck said. "We would love to have someone who was a part of the Purpose Built Community network already because that person would already know what we need to do."

Buck said candidates with experience working with not-for-profit organizations in the St. Louis area and other regions are also being sought. "And we are certainly looking for the right candidate within our own community as well," she said.

The executive director's salary will be underwritten by contributions to the organizations and eventually other sources, including grants and Purpose Built Community funding. "Right now we're relying on private donations from people who have been setting aside money or letting us know they're going to support us financially, specifically to help us with the executive director position because that is a key component for us to become a Purpose Built Community member organization," Buck explained.