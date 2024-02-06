Cape's new city hall project update

This story is updated.

Any building project has unforeseen challenges and Cape Girardeau’s new City Hall project overlooking the Mississippi River is no exception.

A planned $12 million price tag is now estimated at approximately $12.5 million and completion is now planned for Oct. 1, about a month later than originally forecast.

Penzel Construction of Jackson, the design-build general contractor, is repurposing the old Carnegie Library and the former Common Pleas Courthouse and connecting them with a brand-new building.

The new structure will include a parking garage of 44 N. Lorimier Street.

Anna Kangas, left, City Hall project manager for the city of Cape Girardeau, and John Felter, right, a Penzel job superintendent, stand in front of the old Carnegie Library building in early January. Jeff Long

Delays to-date have come from unanticipated bedrock excavation and the coronavirus.

“We’ve had some men, some key guys, missing for a week or two here and there due to COVID and that’s pushed everything back about a month,” said Travis Roth, Penzel project manager, who had high praise for the cooperation the company has received from architectural firm TreanorHL and city of Cape officials.

“In addition to the bedrock excavation, what is also pushing the price higher than anticipated is a new generator,” said Mayor Bob Fox Wednesday.

“We had hoped to repurpose our generator at the current City Hall, but its age and parts availability made that an unwise decision,” said Fox, mayor since 2018.

“The extra funding for the new unit will not be taken from taxpayers but from extra casino available funds,” he added.

The second floor of the former Common Pleas Courthouse is in the process of being refurbished as part of the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project as seen on Tuesday. Sarah Yenesel

“Weather hasn’t been much of a factor until lately,” added Roth, who said inclement conditions in the past month have caused work to slow down some.

“We’re taking two non-A.D.A. (Americans with Disability Act) accessible historic structures with different floor elevations and putting a new building between them,” said Travis Roth, a project manager for Penzel Construction, the design-build general contractor.

“Nobody wanted ramps so we will have an elevator with five stops, which is kind of unusual,” Roth said.