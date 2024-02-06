Cape's black pastors' group planning a statement on Floyd protests

The Rev. William “Tiger” Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeau’s Greater Dimensions Ministries, says the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau (PAC) will be issuing a statement soon following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PAC, made up of 14 pastors, mainly African American, is expected to meet remotely Thursday to plan its next move.

“We’ll have a panel discussion,” said Bird, PAC president.

“Afterward, we’ll make a collaborative statement, (because) we want to speak with one voice” about Floyd’s slaying and the protests that have followed.

“I remember the chaos and turmoil when Dr. King was shot,” referring to the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee.

“I recall (King’s death) vividly,” Bird said, noting the feeling in the country feels very much the same to him.

Bird proclaims himself “somewhat pleased with the turnout” at Sunday’s peaceful protest in Capaha Park in which the pastor had a main speaking role.