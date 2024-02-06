Cape's black pastors' group planning a statement on Floyd protests

The Rev. William “Tiger” Bird Jr., pastor of Cape Girardeau’s Greater Dimensions Ministries, says the Pastoral Assembly of Cape Girardeau (PAC) will be issuing a statement soon following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
PAC, made up of 14 pastors, mainly African American, is expected to meet remotely Thursday to plan its next move.
“We’ll have a panel discussion,” said Bird, PAC president.
“Afterward, we’ll make a collaborative statement, (because) we want to speak with one voice” about Floyd’s slaying and the protests that have followed.
“I remember the chaos and turmoil when Dr. King was shot,” referring to the 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I recall (King’s death) vividly,” Bird said, noting the feeling in the country feels very much the same to him.
Bird proclaims himself “somewhat pleased with the turnout” at Sunday’s peaceful protest in Capaha Park in which the pastor had a main speaking role.
The fledgling PAC group formed five months ago, according to Bird, to unify the Cape Girardeau community and not just those who live on the city’s south side.
“We have to address the elephant in the room,” said Bird, 55, who has pastored Greater Dimension since 2016. “We’re still dealing all these years later with the disparity of treatment between white and black.”
Bird said the PAC pastors need to be careful to respond and not react.
“We have to talk to each other rather than at each other,” Bird said, “(otherwise) we’ll cause damage and hinder the progress of us all.”
One possible first step, Bird said, is bringing the city’s white and black pastors together for a discussion.
“God’s help is the only way change will happen,” he said, “(and) people need to be candid so that we can all get a different perspective.”
At the formation of PAC in January, Bird told the Southeast Missourian that just like biblical Nehemiah, racial progress takes people willing to work for it.
“We’re fighting for the family (and) the city,” Bird said at the time. “We want to fortify this city with those who have a mind and (a) will to work.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.