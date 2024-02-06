Cape Zonta Club honors women for achievements and service to community

The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored Kathy Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the group’s annual Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 17, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

Swan is a commissioner on the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. She is the former president of Johnson Communication Services, a wireless telecommunications company in Cape Girardeau. In addition, she has been employed in a variety of nursing positions at Saint Francis Healthcare System and Southeast Missouri State University. Swan represented House District 147 in the state House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021

Jessica Hill, a member of Zonta Club and executive director of Safe House of Southeast Missouri, introduced Swan, saying she exemplified the women of Zonta who “inspire, motivate and teach us every day.”

In accepting the award, Swan recalled how her mother often instructed her to do the right thing for the right reason in the right way.

“To my mother, doing things the right way was the only way to do things, and to do it with character and integrity,” Swan said.

Swan said her experience in politics introduced her to people who, instead, followed the philosophy of Machiavelli, “The ends justify the means.”

She said there’s a major difference between being a politician and being a policymaker, and, as a legislator, she chose to be the policymaker.

“There’s no room for Machiavellian-type thinking when you’re making decisions that impact people’s lives,” Swan said.

Zonta also recognized Abbie Crites-Leoni, a magistrate judge for U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri and presented her with its Celebration Award.

Crites-Leoni spoke about the objective of changing the world. She said the name “Zonta” is derived from a Lakota-Sioux Indian word meaning “honest and trustworthy”.