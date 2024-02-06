Cape woman found dead, shot by husband, officials say

A woman was found dead after her husband told police he shot her Friday night in Cape Girardeau, according to a release Saturday from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Police received a phone call from Timothy Edward Corrigan, 69, who claimed he shot his wife, Katheia Corrigan, 64, at about 9 p.m. Friday inside their home at 1944 Perryville Road, the release stated.
Police issued verbal commands to Timothy Corrigan, who complied with the directions, and he was taken into custody, according to the release.
Officers then entered the residence and located the body of Katheia Corrigan inside the home, the release stated.
Saturday, detectives received a warrant for Timothy Corrigan’s arrest, according to the release.
He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, the release stated. He is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.