All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 8, 2019

Cape woman found dead, shot by husband, officials say

A woman was found dead after her husband told police he shot her Friday night in Cape Girardeau, according to a release Saturday from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Police received a phone call from Timothy Edward Corrigan, 69, who claimed he shot his wife, Katheia Corrigan, 64, at about 9 p.m. Friday inside their home at 1944 Perryville Road ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A woman was found dead after her husband told police he shot her Friday night in Cape Girardeau, according to a release Saturday from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Police received a phone call from Timothy Edward Corrigan, 69, who claimed he shot his wife, Katheia Corrigan, 64, at about 9 p.m. Friday inside their home at 1944 Perryville Road, the release stated.

Police issued verbal commands to Timothy Corrigan, who complied with the directions, and he was taken into custody, according to the release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Officers then entered the residence and located the body of Katheia Corrigan inside the home, the release stated.

Saturday, detectives received a warrant for Timothy Corrigan’s arrest, according to the release.

He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, the release stated. He is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy