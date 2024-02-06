A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol car.
Paige Felice Smith, 31, was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault, resisting/interfering with arrest and animal abuse, following an altercation with a woman who called 911, according to a probable-cause statement issued in the case.
A Cape Girardeau police officer, whose name is redacted in the probable-cause statement in online court records, said he was dispatched to a domestic situation Tuesday, April 30, in which the victim stated Smith had been upset and became violent.
The victim stated that Smith tried to take a cellphone out of the victim’s hand. While doing so, the dog began to growl, according to the probable-cause statement. “Paige began to strike the dog several times with a closed fist,” the report says. “While Paige was striking the dog, the victim attempted to get in between Paige and the dog to stop Paige from hitting her.” Smith then hit the victim three times on her back and once on her chest with a closed fist, according to the statement.
Smith told police she didn’t hit the woman, but admitted to hitting the dog “because it bark at me,” the statement says.
When officers began to detain Smith, she resisted arrest, according to the statement. “Paige was then escorted to the ground and placed on her stomach. Paige would continue to tense her arms and not allow us to keep them behind her back. … Eventually, Paige was placed in handcuffs.”
Later, police say Smith resisted getting into a patrol car. “Paige was eventually drive-stunned in her side after refusing to enter the vehicle several times in an attempt to gain compliance.”
The probable-cause statement said Smith has “an extensive history involving domestic violence.”
Smith was held in Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $2,500 surety bond, issued by Judge Frank Miller.
