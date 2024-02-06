All sections
NewsJune 11, 2017

Cape woman accused of stabbing woman during dispute

A Cape Girardeau woman knifed another woman repeatedly after a dispute, police said. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Konitha Bailey, 34, with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, all of which are felonies...

Tyler Graef

A Cape Girardeau woman knifed another woman repeatedly after a dispute, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Konitha Bailey, 34, with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, all of which are felonies.

Officers went to Southeast Hospital on Wednesday to check reports of a stabbing, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police detective Jeff Lucas.

The victim told officers Bailey believed she’d been in a relationship with Bailey’s old boyfriend and came by her house waving a knife and yelling, Lucas wrote.

The victim said Bailey told her she would “bury me” and “burn the house up,” according to the statement.

When the victim told Bailey to leave, she said Bailey began swinging at her, Lucas wrote.

A fight ensued, and when it was broken up, the victim said she went back inside her house and realized she’d been stabbed several times, according to the statement.

The victim sustained a 2-inch cut that left “yellow fat tissue” exposed on her right leg and a 3-inch cut to her right calf, Lucas wrote.

Bailey’s bond was set at $50,000 with the condition she have no contact with the victim.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Local News
