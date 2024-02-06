Cape woman accused of stabbing woman during dispute

A Cape Girardeau woman knifed another woman repeatedly after a dispute, police said.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Konitha Bailey, 34, with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, all of which are felonies.

Officers went to Southeast Hospital on Wednesday to check reports of a stabbing, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by Cape Girardeau police detective Jeff Lucas.

The victim told officers Bailey believed she’d been in a relationship with Bailey’s old boyfriend and came by her house waving a knife and yelling, Lucas wrote.

The victim said Bailey told her she would “bury me” and “burn the house up,” according to the statement.