NewsDecember 26, 2020

Cape will collect extra trash this week

The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks. Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash containers along collection routes. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks.

Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash containers along collection routes. Residents will be allowed to leave extra bags next to trash containers. Trash truck drivers will dump trash cans as normal, then get out and load extra bags (if any) into trash receptacles and then dump the receptacles an additional time.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year's, Thursday trash and recycling routes will be covered on Wednesday and Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday.

Live Christmas trees can be dropped off for free beginning Monday in the southeast corner of Arena Park near the mulch area. Cape Girardeau residents can also schedule a tree pickup as their "Wednesday special pickup" by calling the Public Works Department, (573) 339-6351.

In addition, residents can drop off extra recycling anytime at the city's drive thru recycling center at 2007 Southern Expressway.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

