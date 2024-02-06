Cape will collect extra trash this week

The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is giving residents a Christmas gift in the form of additional trash collection over the next two weeks.

Between now and Jan. 8, the department will collect "a few extra bags" of trash left near trash containers along collection routes. Residents will be allowed to leave extra bags next to trash containers. Trash truck drivers will dump trash cans as normal, then get out and load extra bags (if any) into trash receptacles and then dump the receptacles an additional time.