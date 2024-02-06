Stacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday.
Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes.
Kinder said she is very excited for her new position as mayor and humbled by the voters' decision. She said Cape Girardeau's public safety issues are one of her main focuses during her term as mayor.
"I think first and foremost, we have to address the public safety issues and the low staff numbers we see in public safety as well as our city departments," Kinder said. "It is an issue on people's minds and something that out city really needs to address."
Write-in candidate Michelle Latham received 424 votes in the race.
Dan Presson was reelected to the Cape Girardeau City Council representing Ward 1 over Deborah Young with a total of 235 votes.
With 232 votes, Tameka Randle was elected to the Ward 2 seat on the Council and Mark Bliss was elected as Ward 6's Council member.
For the Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education, Matthew Welker and Veronica Langston were elected to serve on the board in a close three-way race for the two seats. Welker had 2,872 votes with Langston taking a narrow margin win over Marcia Lynn Ware, 2,090 votes to 2,063 votes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.