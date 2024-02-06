Stacy Kinder was elected Cape Girardeau's next mayor and its first female leader in a close race with incumbent Bob Fox on Tuesday.

Kinder received 2,113 votes, edging out a win over Mayor Fox, who received 2,090 -- a difference of 23 votes.

Dan Presson

Kinder said she is very excited for her new position as mayor and humbled by the voters' decision. She said Cape Girardeau's public safety issues are one of her main focuses during her term as mayor.

Tameka Randle

"I think first and foremost, we have to address the public safety issues and the low staff numbers we see in public safety as well as our city departments," Kinder said. "It is an issue on people's minds and something that out city really needs to address."