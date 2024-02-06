Cape vein clinic closing after 25 years; new practice taking patients

After 44 years of surgical experience and a quarter-century with his Cape Girardeau practice, Dr. Tom Critchlow is hanging up his jacket.

Critchlow opened The Vein & Esthetic Centre at 3065 William St. in 1999. He had previously practiced surgery in Mexico, Missouri, for 14 years.

"We docs are lucky," Critchlow said. "It doesn't take that much with what we know how to do to make a huge difference in peoples' lives."

At 76, though, he said it is simply time for him to retire.

Critchlow attributed his love for phlebology — the study of veins — to the way he can help his patients and how much the field has developed over time.

When he first began working on veins, the surgery process involved numerous incisions and pulling veins out of the body. Now, technology has improved to where most surgeries are nonintrusive and require minimal incisions, if any.

"We can achieve the same outcome with a needle and a tiny laser that we could with the old procedure," Dr. Colleen Moore said. "Now we do it in the office, it takes 30 minutes, you walk out and go to work instead of staying in the hospital for a week."

Colleen Moore will be taking over Dr. Tom Critchlow's patients at her new InVein Medical and Cosmetic Clinic, opening Monday, Oct. 2. She will provide the same services Critchlow did. CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Moore runs the InVein Medical and Cosmetic Clinic, a new practice opening Monday, Oct. 2, at 21 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau. She and Critchlow have known each other for around a decade. She will soon take over Critchlow's patients.