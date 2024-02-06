All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 18, 2023

Cape vein clinic closing after 25 years; new practice taking patients

After 44 years of surgical experience and a quarter-century with his Cape Girardeau practice, Dr. Tom Critchlow is hanging up his jacket. Critchlow opened The Vein & Esthetic Centre at 3065 William St. in 1999. He had previously practiced surgery in Mexico, Missouri, for 14 years...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Dr. Tom Critchlow
Dr. Tom Critchlow

After 44 years of surgical experience and a quarter-century with his Cape Girardeau practice, Dr. Tom Critchlow is hanging up his jacket.

Critchlow opened The Vein & Esthetic Centre at 3065 William St. in 1999. He had previously practiced surgery in Mexico, Missouri, for 14 years.

"We docs are lucky," Critchlow said. "It doesn't take that much with what we know how to do to make a huge difference in peoples' lives."

At 76, though, he said it is simply time for him to retire.

Critchlow attributed his love for phlebology — the study of veins — to the way he can help his patients and how much the field has developed over time.

When he first began working on veins, the surgery process involved numerous incisions and pulling veins out of the body. Now, technology has improved to where most surgeries are nonintrusive and require minimal incisions, if any.

"We can achieve the same outcome with a needle and a tiny laser that we could with the old procedure," Dr. Colleen Moore said. "Now we do it in the office, it takes 30 minutes, you walk out and go to work instead of staying in the hospital for a week."

Colleen Moore will be taking over Dr. Tom Critchlow's patients at her new InVein Medical and Cosmetic Clinic, opening Monday, Oct. 2. She will provide the same services Critchlow did.
Colleen Moore will be taking over Dr. Tom Critchlow's patients at her new InVein Medical and Cosmetic Clinic, opening Monday, Oct. 2. She will provide the same services Critchlow did.CHRISTOPHER BORRO
Colleen Moore will be taking over Dr. Tom Critchlow's patients at her new InVein Medical and Cosmetic Clinic, opening Monday, Oct. 2. She will provide the same services Critchlow did.
Colleen Moore will be taking over Dr. Tom Critchlow's patients at her new InVein Medical and Cosmetic Clinic, opening Monday, Oct. 2. She will provide the same services Critchlow did.CHRISTOPHER BORRO

Moore runs the InVein Medical and Cosmetic Clinic, a new practice opening Monday, Oct. 2, at 21 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau. She and Critchlow have known each other for around a decade. She will soon take over Critchlow's patients.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Throughout her decades of education, training and career work, she's worked in several surgical capacities, but she keeps returning to veins.

"Everywhere I've been in the three jobs I've had in the interim, the vein part of my business has taken off. I don't know if it's because I'm a lady treating ladies, typically, but I have done a lot of veins throughout my career, and finally we decided we were going to open a vein center and do just veins," she said. "... Veins are fun."

Moore has held positions across the Midwest, including five years as a vascular surgeon in Cape Girardeau during the mid-2010s. Having grown up in the area, InVein marks another homecoming for her.

Her practice will offer the same services Critchlow's did. She even acquired several pieces of operating equipment from Critchlow, in addition to patient charts.

Critchlow worked primarily on spider and varicose veins over the last 25 years. He also provided Botox injections and tattoo removal services at The Vein & Esthetics Centre in the past.

"My favorite patient for tattoo removal was a couple when they both came in. And verily, if they both come in, it's because one of them has a name on them tattooed that the other one is not named," he said.

In the past, Critchlow would attend conferences, talking with people about starting their own esthetic practices. He promoted vein work as a more pleasing alternative to general surgery.

"I could get called at 2 a.m. to take care of some drunk who was spitting on everybody and throwing up who has just run into another car, killing a mother and her two little kids. I spend all night taking care of this son of a (expletive). I spend weeks in the ICU. He finally goes home and he comes back to my office complaining about his incision. Versus now, I will see a lady, I'll treat her veins and she will come back and tell me, 'You're the best doctor in the whole world because now I can go to a swim party with my daughter. You have changed my life forever.' And I like that," Critchlow said.

Critchlow said he will miss his patients most of all. Moore said she was excited to get to know them.

Starting toward the end of September, Moore will begin accepting calls and emails for services at InVein. She can be reached at (573) 837-4131 or info@inveinclinic.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy