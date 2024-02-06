All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 3, 2021

Cape use tax could begin next month for certain purchases

For some Cape Girardeau shoppers, a use tax may start sooner than expected. City of Cape Girardeau officials expected to start collecting use tax revenue in 2023. However, a recent notice from the Missouri Department of Revenue stated collection of the use tax would commence in January for certain purchases...

Monica Obradovic

For some Cape Girardeau shoppers, a use tax may start sooner than expected.

City of Cape Girardeau officials expected to start collecting use tax revenue in 2023. However, a recent notice from the Missouri Department of Revenue stated collection of the use tax would commence in January for certain purchases.

Dustin Ziebold
Dustin Ziebold

According to Dustin Ziebold, director of finance for the City of Cape Girardeau, city officials projected when the use tax could be implemented based on information in Missouri Senate Bill 153.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law in June, allowing Missouri and local jurisdictions to collect an online use tax.

Ziebold said the city based its Jan. 1, 2023, start date on a line in the bill stating "the provisions of this act relating to sales tax administration, use taxes, and income taxes shall become effective Jan. 1, 2023."

Wysiwyg image

Collection of the use tax will begin in January only for purchases made from certain merchants. The city will fully collect use tax revenue from all online purchases from out-of-state vendors in January 2023, Ziebold said.

According to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau, determining which purchases will be subject to the tax in January is hard to determine because of conflicting legislation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Regardless of those inconsistencies we'll see leading up to 2023, we will still honor commitments we made to voters to support essential services and workers with those funds," Ziebold said in the release.

The unexpected early commencement is "good news for the city's balance sheet," city officials stated in the release. Cape Girardeau could see some use tax receipts at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

How much the city may receive is uncertain, according to city manager Kenny Haskin. The city will refrain from altering financial plans in the meantime.

"Unfortunately, it's a very muddy topic because of inconsistent information," Ziebold told the Southeast Missourian. "We weren't trying to mislead anyone."

How the confusion started

Cape Girardeau voters approved a use tax in the Nov. 2 municipal election with a 61.52% "yes" vote.

In accordance with state law, the city attorney sent a notification of the election results to the Missouri Department of Revenue on Nov. 10, a release from the city stated.

The city received a return notice from the Department of Revenue this week. The notice stated the use tax would begin in January.

Ziebold said he and the city attorney communicated with the Missouri Municipal League and Department of Revenue for clarification.

To the city's surprise, per the Department of Revenue, collection of the use tax will commence in January 2022 for certain merchants.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy