Cape use tax could begin next month for certain purchases

For some Cape Girardeau shoppers, a use tax may start sooner than expected.

City of Cape Girardeau officials expected to start collecting use tax revenue in 2023. However, a recent notice from the Missouri Department of Revenue stated collection of the use tax would commence in January for certain purchases.

According to Dustin Ziebold, director of finance for the City of Cape Girardeau, city officials projected when the use tax could be implemented based on information in Missouri Senate Bill 153.

Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law in June, allowing Missouri and local jurisdictions to collect an online use tax.

Ziebold said the city based its Jan. 1, 2023, start date on a line in the bill stating "the provisions of this act relating to sales tax administration, use taxes, and income taxes shall become effective Jan. 1, 2023."

Collection of the use tax will begin in January only for purchases made from certain merchants. The city will fully collect use tax revenue from all online purchases from out-of-state vendors in January 2023, Ziebold said.

According to a news release from the City of Cape Girardeau, determining which purchases will be subject to the tax in January is hard to determine because of conflicting legislation.