Cape to shift recycling routes because of staff shortages

Cape Girardeau Public Works Department will be shifting recycling pickup because of a worker shortage.

Stan Polivick, the director of Public Works, said beginning next week, Tuesday recycling routes will be shifted to Wednesday to help spread out the workload and accommodate shorthanded staff.

Staffing's a problem Public Works has been grappling with for over a year, Polivick said. The department currently has 15 open positions with the most need in waste management.

In an interview with the Southeast Missourian at the beginning of August, Polivick said the situation surrounding waste management was bad but not dire.

"It's dire," he said Thursday morning.

Overtime has become constant for those on the waste management crew. Tuesday, staff worked a 12-hour shift just to keep up with normal operations.