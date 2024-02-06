Plans for a $5 million redevelopment project in the vicinity of Broadway and North Middle Street in downtown Cape Girardeau received preliminary approval from the city’s Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission.

Commission members held a “virtual” meeting Wednesday afternoon to review the project, which was first presented to them in early May for their consideration.

If ultimately approved by the commission and the Cape Girardeau City Council, project developers would qualify for reimbursement of more than $2.9 million of the project’s costs.

A public hearing on the project has been scheduled for 4 p.m. June 24, tentatively at the Osage Centre, assuming public gatherings with ample social distancing are feasible by then. Otherwise the hearing will likely take place online. Following the hearing, the commission will decide whether to recommend it to the city council for its consideration.

Designated as The Rialto Retail and Residential development, the proposed project involves renovation of several vacant buildings on the north side of the 400 block of Broadway to accommodate two restaurants, two retail tenants and six upscale apartments.

The project draws its name from the Rialto Theater, which operated at 420 Broadway from 1940 until the early 1980s.

In addition to renovation and repurposing of those buildings, collectively referred to in the redevelopment plan as 430 Broadway, the plan includes: