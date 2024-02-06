If at first you do not succeed, try, try again.

Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147), as he promised earlier this fall, is trying again when it comes to an effort to end texting while driving by Missouri motorists, regardless of age.

On Wednesday's first day to pre-file legislation for the 2022 Missouri General Assembly session, Wallingford introduced a new bill to get a distracted-driving bill passed.

In January 2020, while still a member of the Missouri Senate, Wallingford's measure aimed at banning texting while driving by all Missouri motorists — with the notable exception of those operating emergency vehicles — never got beyond a referral to the Senate's Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee.

Currently in Missouri, drivers younger than 22 are barred from using electronic wireless devices to text or to send messages via Facebook messenger or other social media platforms.