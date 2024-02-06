All sections
December 2, 2021

Cape state Rep. Wallingford tackles distracted driving again in Missouri House

If at first you do not succeed, try, try again. Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147), as he promised earlier this fall, is trying again when it comes to an effort to end texting while driving by Missouri motorists, regardless of age. On Wednesday's first day to pre-file legislation for the 2022 Missouri General Assembly session, Wallingford introduced a new bill to get a distracted-driving bill passed...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Wayne Wallingford
Wayne Wallingford

If at first you do not succeed, try, try again.

Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147), as he promised earlier this fall, is trying again when it comes to an effort to end texting while driving by Missouri motorists, regardless of age.

On Wednesday's first day to pre-file legislation for the 2022 Missouri General Assembly session, Wallingford introduced a new bill to get a distracted-driving bill passed.

In January 2020, while still a member of the Missouri Senate, Wallingford's measure aimed at banning texting while driving by all Missouri motorists — with the notable exception of those operating emergency vehicles — never got beyond a referral to the Senate's Transportation, Infrastructure and Public Safety Committee.

Currently in Missouri, drivers younger than 22 are barred from using electronic wireless devices to text or to send messages via Facebook messenger or other social media platforms.

The Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, seen in this undated photo.
The Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City, seen in this undated photo.
Bill's specifics

  • Wallingford's proposed ban applies to electronic wireless communication devices — cellphones, personal digital assistants, electronic devices with mobile data access, laptops, pagers, broadband personal communication devices, electronic games or portable computing devices.
  • The bill does not apply to global navigation satellite (GPS) systems, or to two-way or citizens band radio services.
  • The bill does not apply to non-handheld devices in the vehicle.
  • The legislation prohibits using a handheld device to read, compose, view or post any electronic message; to initiate, receive or conduct a conversation or manually entering data into any electronic wireless communication device.

Penalties

  • Violation of the ban on texting while driving will normally carry a $50 fine.
  • If a driver is found to be texting while operating a motor vehicle in a work zone or a school zone, the fine will be $100.

Other House lawmakers pre-filed bills Wednesday dealing with vaccine mandates, critical race theory in education and law enforcement.

The Missouri House is expected to convene Jan. 5.

Local News
