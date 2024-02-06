Cape schools tout rosy financial outlook

The Cape Girardeau School District started the new fiscal year Thursday and officials say the 4,200-pupil district is enjoying its strongest financial position in several years.

Reserves in the general fund and special revenue funds today are nearly double what they were seven years ago as the district carries a $12.4 million fund balance into FY 2022.

The district's improved finances allowed the Board of Education to approve June 28 an average across-the-board 5% pay hike to approximately 650 qualified full-time employees.

Nearly 450 of those employees are teachers and superintendent Neil Glass took pains to point out the importance of those educators.

"Everybody's on board because we know at the end of the day we want to improve our position on teacher salaries," he said. "Teachers have the biggest impact on our students, and that's where we want to put our emphasis."

Fiscal improvement

"We use as a kind of a (financial) low-water benchmark the 2014-2015 year," Glass said. "We had roughly 12% fund balances back then and now we're at 23%. The doubling we've seen in less than 10 years is quite a feat (and) it's taken a true village to get there. Teachers are looking out for the budget as are administrators and the folks at Central Office."

Drilling down

Lindsey Dudek, the district's chief financial officer, said fund balances function as a reserve to help carry the district through the next fiscal year.