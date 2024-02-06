All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 27, 2021

Cape schools to host yearly Penguin Party with a COVID twist

The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation will host its biggest annual fundraiser Feb. 13 at the Drury Convention Center, but thanks to the pandemic, supporters can also join in the festivities at home. Amy McDonald, the foundation's executive director, told the district's school board Monday as many as 200 socially distanced folks, sitting at tables of six, may attend in-person...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Cape Girardeau School District central administrative offices on Tuesday.
The Cape Girardeau School District central administrative offices on Tuesday.Sarah Yenesel

The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation will host its biggest annual fundraiser Feb. 13 at the Drury Convention Center, but thanks to the pandemic, supporters can also join in the festivities at home.

Amy McDonald, the foundation's executive director, told the district's school board Monday as many as 200 socially distanced folks, sitting at tables of six, may attend in-person.

"You could host a Penguin Party at your house instead, via Zoom," McDonald said.

McDonald said the evening will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m., with a silent auction, music by GenX, hors d'oeuvres and drinks on tap to be followed by dinner and a live auction.

Signup is at www.foundation.capetigers.com.

Check presentation

McDonald presented a $7,500 CGPS Foundation check to the school board with thanks to Ameren Cares and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The money is designated for reading assistance.

COVID update

The district began its second semester Jan. 19 and superintendent Neil Glass said he has been fielding "a lot of questions" about when teachers and staff will get their vaccinations.

"We're still waiting for that tier to be activated," said Glass, superintendent since 2017, adding the district will probably use the services of Saint Francis Medical Center as vaccinator.

Joshua Crowell, assistant superintendent for support services, said the high school has become one of the vaccination sites for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.

Student appreciation

Twelve district students were recognized Monday as "Terrific Tigers."

  • Alma Schrader Elementary: Will Skelton, first grade, son of Kara and Michael Skelton; Annabel Wagganer, second grade, daughter of Sara and Jason Wagganer.
  • Blanchard Elementary: Elijah Phiffer, kindergarten, son of Daniel and Christopher Phiffer; Levi Gilman, first grade, son of Chelsea and John Gilman.
  • Clippard Elementary: Jayden Handy, fourth grade, son of Stacie Mathies and Terry Handy.
  • Franklin Elementary: David Gui, second grade, son of Zhenfang Zhang.
  • Jefferson Elementary: Jaevyn Brown, third grade, son of Alexandra Brown.
  • Central Middle School: Cora McDougal, fifth grade, daughter of Emma and Scott McDougal; Arianna Mungle, fifth grade, daughter of Jeff and Beth Mungle.
  • Terry W. Kitchen Junior High: Georgia Matukewicz, eighth grade, daughter of Tom and Lenna Matukewicz.
  • Central High School: Marcus Gibson, 12th grade, son of Erica and Terry Gibson.
  • Central Academy: Willie Ruffin, 10th grade, son of Adria Dorsey-Rivers.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintena...
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House ...
NewsOct. 15
The Latest: Harris and Trump push to energize key voting blo...
NewsOct. 15
Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by train
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog killing
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during Missouri traffic stop
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy