Cape schools to host yearly Penguin Party with a COVID twist

The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation will host its biggest annual fundraiser Feb. 13 at the Drury Convention Center, but thanks to the pandemic, supporters can also join in the festivities at home.
Amy McDonald, the foundation's executive director, told the district's school board Monday as many as 200 socially distanced folks, sitting at tables of six, may attend in-person.
"You could host a Penguin Party at your house instead, via Zoom," McDonald said.
McDonald said the evening will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m., with a silent auction, music by GenX, hors d'oeuvres and drinks on tap to be followed by dinner and a live auction.
Signup is at www.foundation.capetigers.com.
McDonald presented a $7,500 CGPS Foundation check to the school board with thanks to Ameren Cares and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The money is designated for reading assistance.
The district began its second semester Jan. 19 and superintendent Neil Glass said he has been fielding "a lot of questions" about when teachers and staff will get their vaccinations.
"We're still waiting for that tier to be activated," said Glass, superintendent since 2017, adding the district will probably use the services of Saint Francis Medical Center as vaccinator.
Joshua Crowell, assistant superintendent for support services, said the high school has become one of the vaccination sites for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department.
Twelve district students were recognized Monday as "Terrific Tigers."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.