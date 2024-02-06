Cape schools to host yearly Penguin Party with a COVID twist

The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation will host its biggest annual fundraiser Feb. 13 at the Drury Convention Center, but thanks to the pandemic, supporters can also join in the festivities at home.

Amy McDonald, the foundation's executive director, told the district's school board Monday as many as 200 socially distanced folks, sitting at tables of six, may attend in-person.

"You could host a Penguin Party at your house instead, via Zoom," McDonald said.

McDonald said the evening will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m., with a silent auction, music by GenX, hors d'oeuvres and drinks on tap to be followed by dinner and a live auction.

Signup is at www.foundation.capetigers.com.

Check presentation

McDonald presented a $7,500 CGPS Foundation check to the school board with thanks to Ameren Cares and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.