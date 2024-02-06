Cape schools to get two new principals, assistant superintendent

Three new administrators will take office July 1 at Cape Girardeau public schools after school board action Monday night.

Mandy Keys will become assistant superintendent of special services, replacing Deena Ring, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

Keys is the inclusion specialist, assistant technology coordinator, teacher of the visually impaired and orientation and mobility specialist. She has been with the district since 2001.

Julia Unnerstall will be principal of Alma Schrader Elementary School, replacing Ruth Ann Orr, who will retire after 36 years in public education, the last 19 of which were with Cape Girardeau public schools.

Unnerstall is the school counselor at Alma Schrader Elementary School, and has been with Cape Girardeau public schools since 1996.