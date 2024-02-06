Cape school officials announce updated plans for aquatic center

School officials will vote next month on whether to move ahead with a two-pool plan proposed to most closely satisfy the most needs in Cape Girardeau — renovating the existing Central Municipal Pool, or the Bubble, facility, and building a new leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary.

Representatives from the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department Penny Williams, Julia Jones and Robert Shanahan gave a presentation to the Cape Girardeau School Board on Monday night, along with Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent—support services.

Crowell said the team, made up of more than just the four representatives, were there to present a plan for the pools’ operational costs, which did not include construction costs.

After reviewing recommendations from the aquatic center project advisory committee, and additional research, Crowell said, the team was able to take the consultants’ figures and refine those to better reflect the Cape Girardeau market, from lifeguard wages to more accurate utility costs.

“Consensus between the two entities (city and school district) was, the two-pool model looked more and more efficient for us, and more easily attained,” Crowell said.

PORCH vice chairwoman and aquatic center ad-hoc committee member Tamara Zellars Buck asks school board members to clarify numbers pertaining to the dimensions of a proposed aquatic center during a public discussion at a Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews

There will be at least a year of downtime while the municipal pool is taken down and rebuilt, Crowell said.

Based on the consultants’ projections and what is actually known, based on current pool operations, Williams said, for the municipal pool, initial costs in 2023 are expected to land at approximately $580,000, revenue of $212,000.

That revenue gap would be covered by a subsidy, which under the current agreement is a 60/40 split between the city and the school district, respectively, Williams said.

In 2024, costs are projected at $598,000, revenue $222,000; and in 2025, costs are estimated at $616,000 and revenue at $234,000.

The costs reflect planned increases in minimum wage for lifeguards and concession-stand workers, and inflation, Williams said.

Cape Girardeau School Board president Jeff Glenn asks representatives from the local PORCH group for their input regarding plans for two aquatic centers at a board meeting Monday at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews

Crowell said the planned facility is the same square footage as that suggested by the consultant.

“The footprint for the municipal pool is there,” he said, but changes to accommodate better parking are possible.

The leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary has not been fully designed, Crowell said. To add features such as a slide or climbing wall, “the higher numbers you’ll have coming in, as children will want to play, and families will want to come there,” Crowell said.

The pool could also share some facilities with the school, Crowell said, such as locker rooms or concession areas, for a potential cost savings.