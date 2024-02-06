Cape School District works to keep non-wired students connected

In a wired world, with widespread access to cyberspace often taken for granted, it may be a bit of a shock to realize not everybody can get to the internet.

In the Cape Girardeau School District, school administrators estimate as many as 180 of its students can’t get online at home.

Since the shift to remote learning in March, school districts across America have scrambled to provide laptops and tablets to students.

The Cape Girardeau district provides its student body, numbering nearly 4,100 pupils, with a Chromebook to homework and access the internet. So long as a student has Wi-Fi at home, such a device is adequate to handle keeping a student connected to homework.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Jamie Russell, a district tech instructional specialist, told superintendent Neil Glass and the seven board members how students who can’t get to the internet at home are being kept connected.

“This is the most challenging time I’ve had in 15 years of education,” Russell said. “(The pandemic) is beyond anything I’ve ever encountered.”

Russell is acutely aware of the increasing number of reported COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County.

“Having to think about an option to move to totally virtual learning, if necessary in the future, is something I never would have thought possible before,” he said.

At the moment, in-person learning is still the norm with the Cape Girardeau schools reporting 30% participation in their Tigers@Home remote learning program.