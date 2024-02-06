All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 2, 2020
Cape School District works to keep non-wired students connected
In a wired world, with widespread access to cyberspace often taken for granted, it may be a bit of a shock to realize not everybody can get to the internet. In the Cape Girardeau School District, school administrators estimate as many as 180 of its students can’t get online at home...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jamie Russell, a tech instructional specialist with the Cape Girardeau School District, poses for a photo Thursday in his office at the district administration building, 301 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
Jamie Russell, a tech instructional specialist with the Cape Girardeau School District, poses for a photo Thursday in his office at the district administration building, 301 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.Jeff Long

In a wired world, with widespread access to cyberspace often taken for granted, it may be a bit of a shock to realize not everybody can get to the internet.

In the Cape Girardeau School District, school administrators estimate as many as 180 of its students can’t get online at home.

Since the shift to remote learning in March, school districts across America have scrambled to provide laptops and tablets to students.

The Cape Girardeau district provides its student body, numbering nearly 4,100 pupils, with a Chromebook to homework and access the internet. So long as a student has Wi-Fi at home, such a device is adequate to handle keeping a student connected to homework.

At Monday’s school board meeting, Jamie Russell, a district tech instructional specialist, told superintendent Neil Glass and the seven board members how students who can’t get to the internet at home are being kept connected.

“This is the most challenging time I’ve had in 15 years of education,” Russell said. “(The pandemic) is beyond anything I’ve ever encountered.”

Russell is acutely aware of the increasing number of reported COVID-19 cases in Cape Girardeau County.

“Having to think about an option to move to totally virtual learning, if necessary in the future, is something I never would have thought possible before,” he said.

At the moment, in-person learning is still the norm with the Cape Girardeau schools reporting 30% participation in their Tigers@Home remote learning program.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Tigers@Home student must have Wi-Fi access to be in the program.

The gap for the district are those students who show up for classroom instruction but can’t get to the internet at the family residence.

“One of the things we’re doing for them is record their teachers in the classroom, download the sessions to a USB drive and send all of it home with the student who can then access the teaching offline,” Russell said.

Russell said the district is prepared to go old school, too.

“If we have to, we’ll send home teaching assignments on paper, plus teachers and teacher’s aides will be available to call a student to help with assignments,” he said.

Cape Girardeau schools are gearing up for a worst case coronavirus scenario.

“If we ever have to go 100% virtual learning, we may need to create hotspots for students to get Wi-Fi,” Russell said, with the district actively looking at grants and the financial help of community organizations for any needed funding.

Russell, a New Madrid County Central graduate, taught in the Kennett and Nell Holcomb school district before coming to the Cape Girardeau School District eight years ago.

“In this (educational) climate, we have to keep thinking outside the box to optimize student learning,” he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy