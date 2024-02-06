Cape Girardeau School District officials have not made a decision on what preventative measures will be used against the pandemic, according to a statement sent to the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.
The statement from Kristin Tallent, the district’s communications director, said any decisions made regarding preventive measures to protect students and staff will be made with the input of local health officials.
“We are closely monitoring the numbers related to COVID-19 and the delta variant as we prepare for our first day of school,” officials wrote in the statement. “Our top priority is always the safety of our students and staff members.”
According to the district’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, the district may implement screening methods or require masks on school premises depending on the severity of daily situations.
There are currently no statewide health mandates for K-12 school reopenings and operations, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
Along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DESE recommends schools to put at least 3 feet of distance between students in classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated.
The Cape Girardeau School District has not decided its stance on social distancing, according to Tallent.
If it’s not possible to keep students 3 feet away from each other, DESE recommends schools to “layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.”
On Tuesday, in light of a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, the CDC reversed its stance on indoor masking. The CDC issued guidance earlier this month saying vaccinated students and teachers would not need to wear masks indoors.
The CDC now recommends teachers, staff, students and visitors of schools to wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
The latest CDC guidance emphasizes the importance of students to learn through in-person experiences. Students should not be excluded from in-person learning as long as effective prevention strategies are implemented.
School district officials wrote they recognize the importance of being able to provide face-to-face instruction for its students.
“We ask that our families remain flexible, open-minded and willing to work with us so we can educate all students in a safe and healthy learning environment,” school officials wrote in the statement.
