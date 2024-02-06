All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 28, 2021
Cape School District officials have not decided stance on masking, social distancing
Cape Girardeau School District officials have not made a decision on what preventative measures will be used against the pandemic, according to a statement sent to the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday. The statement from Kristin Tallent, the district’s communications director, said any decisions made regarding preventive measures to protect students and staff will be made with the input of local health officials. ...
Monica Obradovic
From left, Franklin Elementary School fourth graders Khloe Gonzales, Willie Henderson and Tyrell Banks listen as their teacher, Taylor Glueck, gives an overview of her classroom rules Aug. 24 in Cape Girardeau. The 2021-2022 school year begins Aug. 25 for Cape Girardeau School District students.
From left, Franklin Elementary School fourth graders Khloe Gonzales, Willie Henderson and Tyrell Banks listen as their teacher, Taylor Glueck, gives an overview of her classroom rules Aug. 24 in Cape Girardeau. The 2021-2022 school year begins Aug. 25 for Cape Girardeau School District students.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau School District officials have not made a decision on what preventative measures will be used against the pandemic, according to a statement sent to the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.

The statement from Kristin Tallent, the district’s communications director, said any decisions made regarding preventive measures to protect students and staff will be made with the input of local health officials.

“We are closely monitoring the numbers related to COVID-19 and the delta variant as we prepare for our first day of school,” officials wrote in the statement. “Our top priority is always the safety of our students and staff members.”

According to the district’s Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, the district may implement screening methods or require masks on school premises depending on the severity of daily situations.

National and state suggestions

There are currently no statewide health mandates for K-12 school reopenings and operations, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

Along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DESE recommends schools to put at least 3 feet of distance between students in classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by people who are not fully vaccinated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Cape Girardeau School District has not decided its stance on social distancing, according to Tallent.

If it’s not possible to keep students 3 feet away from each other, DESE recommends schools to “layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking.”

On Tuesday, in light of a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, the CDC reversed its stance on indoor masking. The CDC issued guidance earlier this month saying vaccinated students and teachers would not need to wear masks indoors.

The CDC now recommends teachers, staff, students and visitors of schools to wear masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

The latest CDC guidance emphasizes the importance of students to learn through in-person experiences. Students should not be excluded from in-person learning as long as effective prevention strategies are implemented.

School district officials wrote they recognize the importance of being able to provide face-to-face instruction for its students.

“We ask that our families remain flexible, open-minded and willing to work with us so we can educate all students in a safe and healthy learning environment,” school officials wrote in the statement.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy