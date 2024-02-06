Cape School District buys former church building

Cape Girardeau School District has purchased the former Red Star Baptist Church building and grounds at 1301 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

The building will be the new home of Cape Central Academy and, in addition, the district's Early Childhood Center will move into the current Central Academy space.

"This is exciting for us because it allows both programs to have more room," said Neil Glass, superintendent of Cape Girardeau School District. "We weren't actively searching for anything, but this came along and you have to seize an opportunity when it presents itself."

Glass said both schools will have twice as much space as they do now. The Central Academy is currently located in the district’s administrative office building on Clark Avenue. Moving to the former church building will give it an additional 18,000 square feet. The Early Childhood center, located in the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High building on Whitener Street, will gain more than 10,000 square feet when it takes over the present Central Academy space.

Zech Payne, director of Cape Central Academy, said it has approximately 160 students and has outgrown its current classrooms.

"We have a lot of students in a pretty small environment and so this will give us a lot more room and area to grow," Payne said. "It's exciting that we will have our own unique school building now."

Payne said there is a lot of work to be done but they hope to start holding classes in the new building by the beginning of the next school year.