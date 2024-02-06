Cape school bus in collision, narrowly avoids hitting house

A bus carrying Cape Girardeau Public Schools students collided with another vehicle and nearly hit a house Thursday afternoon, March 2.
A Robinson Transport bus, contracted to provide transportation services for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, collided with the vehicle at the corner of Themis Street and North West End Boulevard.
Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent of Support Services for the school district, was at the scene and said several of the children on the bus suffered minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital “just as a matter of precaution.” He said all of the students had been reunited with their parents or guardians.
“This can be scary for a kid,” Crowell said.
Crowell said he did not know the circumstances of the accident and was waiting to hear details from Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel.
Jake Wheeler, a resident of the house almost struck by the bus, said he had just gotten home from work when he heard — but did not see — the accident happen. He said the intersection has had a “consistent problem with car accidents.” He said his girlfriend and roommate had previously had their parked vehicles struck by moving vehicles.
“They really need to put in a stop light or a four-way stop sign or lower the speed limit or something,” Wheeler said. “I’m just glad all the kids are OK. I know they bounce back pretty good, but they’re children.”
A statement shared on social media about 4:30 p.m. Thursday by Cape Girardeau Public Schools noted there were no “major injuries.”
“We wanted to update everyone about a bus accident that happened this afternoon involving our Elementary Explorers Club. Thankfully, all of our students are back with their families and there are no known major injuries at this time. We are EXTREMELY THANKFUL to the very quick action of our first responders and our elementary school principals who worked together to contact families and wait with students until their families arrived at the scene.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.