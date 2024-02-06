Cape school bus in collision, narrowly avoids hitting house

Crowell said he did not know the circumstances of the accident and was waiting to hear details from Cape Girardeau Police Department personnel.

Jake Wheeler, a resident of the house almost struck by the bus, said he had just gotten home from work when he heard — but did not see — the accident happen. He said the intersection has had a “consistent problem with car accidents.” He said his girlfriend and roommate had previously had their parked vehicles struck by moving vehicles.

“They really need to put in a stop light or a four-way stop sign or lower the speed limit or something,” Wheeler said. “I’m just glad all the kids are OK. I know they bounce back pretty good, but they’re children.”

A statement shared on social media about 4:30 p.m. Thursday by Cape Girardeau Public Schools noted there were no “major injuries.”

“We wanted to update everyone about a bus accident that happened this afternoon involving our Elementary Explorers Club. Thankfully, all of our students are back with their families and there are no known major injuries at this time. We are EXTREMELY THANKFUL to the very quick action of our first responders and our elementary school principals who worked together to contact families and wait with students until their families arrived at the scene.”