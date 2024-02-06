Cape school board sets aggressive timeline to name new superintendent

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education isn't wasting any time seeking a candidate to fill the soon-to-be-open superintendent position after Neil Glass announced his retirement Monday, Jan. 23.

Matt Welker, board president, said they hope to name a new superintendent by the end of February. The position was listed at capegirardeau.tedk12.com/hire on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and the deadline for receiving resumes is Feb. 13.

Welker said, "There's a lot of unknowns right now," but the district is in a good position. He said the school board is "young" in terms of experience in hiring a superintendent, but he believes the goals they have set are realistic.

"Obviously (those dates) could be extended if need be, but I think that the right candidate is going to be able to apply within that timeframe, and we should be able to evaluate those applicants." Welker said.

Board vice president, Missy Phegley, said they will be looking for someone with a "good amount of leadership experience and ready to take on the task of leading a district this large."

"I would echo that, and say we're looking for someone to carry on what Dr. Glass has been doing," Welker said. "The progress that the district has made, especially with community involvement and the culture of the district. All those things that I've seen improve in his tenure, the board would like to see that continue."