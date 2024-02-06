Cape school board praised in audit

"Cape Girardeau is one of the few districts that I don't have any findings, weaknesses or control deficiencies that I have to put in the report," Kintner said. "That is a testament to the operations of the district. You have a strong set of financials."

One caution Kintner did give the board was that the district has federal money from the CARES Act -- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- and ARPA -- American Rescue Plan Act -- coming in but it is "one-time" money.

"I just want to make sure the district understands that their balances are high but this federal funding is not going to continue," Kintner said. "In two to three years this money will be gone. Don't spend assuming this money will continue to be received going forward."