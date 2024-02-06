All sections
NewsNovember 26, 2022
Cape school board praised in audit
Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved a financial audit for 2021-2022 during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 21. Patrick Kintner, a certified public accountant with the firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC, prepared the audit and was on hand at the meeting to answer questions...
Danny Walter
story image illustation
Ben Matthews

Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved a financial audit for 2021-2022 during a meeting on Monday, Nov. 21.

Patrick Kintner, a certified public accountant with the firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC, prepared the audit and was on hand at the meeting to answer questions.

The audit stated the district's assets as $121,391,659 and liabilities as $91,671,374, leaving a net position of $29,720,285. In total, the district's net position increased $12,346,238 from the prior year.

"Cape Girardeau is one of the few districts that I don't have any findings, weaknesses or control deficiencies that I have to put in the report," Kintner said. "That is a testament to the operations of the district. You have a strong set of financials."

One caution Kintner did give the board was that the district has federal money from the CARES Act -- Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- and ARPA -- American Rescue Plan Act -- coming in but it is "one-time" money.

"I just want to make sure the district understands that their balances are high but this federal funding is not going to continue," Kintner said. "In two to three years this money will be gone. Don't spend assuming this money will continue to be received going forward."

