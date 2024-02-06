Cape School Board members seeking reelection

Cape Girardeau Board of Education members Missy Phlegley, Jared Ritter and Casey Cook have all filed as candidates for reelection to the school board. Additionally, three other Cape Girardeau residents have decided to run against them.
The three-year terms of Phlegley, Ritter and Cook are up at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, and Kim G. Swartz, Roy Diamond Jr. and Sommer Shardee McCauley have all filed to run for the open positions.
The next and last available date to file as a candidate is Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the elections will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
As stated on the Cape Girardeau School District website -- capetigers.com -- filing to be a candidate is by appointment only from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. District offices are closed through Monday, Dec. 26.
Anyone interested may obtain the official filing packet of forms and instructions from the superintendent's office located at 301 N. Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
For qualifications and additional information on filing, contact Beth Poyner at (573) 335-1867 or poynerb@capetigers.com.
