Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education members approved authorization for superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction to install a concrete retaining wall at Jefferson Elementary School for $74,850.

Josh Crowell, assistant superintendent for support services, reported at the board's meeting Monday that a retaining wall will be built on three sides of a city park now under construction next door to Jefferson Elementary. The park is being built in partnership with Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and will be shared with the school, Crowell said. The park will be used as a playground for students during school hours and then open to the public outside school hours, he said. There will be lights installed, and the park will be closed at night following the same schedule as other city parks.

"The retaining wall is necessary due to the topography of the lot, which needs to be brought up to grade," Crowell said. "Also, a fence will be installed on top of the wall for additional safety."

Crowell said Brockmiller was able to give the lowest bid because the company is already on site building the park, which means they won't have the added cost of mobilizing the crew and equipment needed to build the retaining wall.

Career Ladder Plan

The board next approved implementing a Career Ladder Plan, as allowed by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, for additional teacher compensation in areas determined by the district for new student-centered enrichment priorities.