Cape school board adopts state virus guidelines; masking now optional

Beginning today, Cape Girardeau School District will no longer require universal masking in its school buildings.

The district's school board unanimously approved changes to its COVID-19 re-entry plan Thursday per new guidelines from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS).

The district's COVID-19 guidelines before Thursday's meeting required all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while in district buildings.

Sarah Yenesel

Now, masks are optional but highly recommended. Students and staff will be sent home to quarantine only if they receive a positive COVID-19 test result or develop symptoms and do not wish to be tested.

Cape Girardeau schools will continue to follow federal regulations and require students to wear masks while on school buses.

All new guidelines are based on recommendations from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and DHSS.

Superintendent Neil Glass said he was told by Jane Wernsman of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center the health department will also follow the same guidelines.

New guidelines

Upon close contact with a COVID-19 case, fully-vaccinated individuals will have two options: