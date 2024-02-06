St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets said its Cape Girardeau store, opened in 1976, is unaffected by the 81-year old company’s decision announced this week to close its only outlet in Iowa.

The Bettendorf, Iowa, store, which opened in 2005, will close Aug. 16 due to poor sales, company spokesman Paul Simon said.

The 80 employees, which Schnucks calls “associates,” will be offered transfers to other stores at the same rate of pay, according to a release. Those who decline to transfer will receive a severance package.

The Bettendorf store is the second Schnucks to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket chain, founded by Edwin and Anna Schnuck in 1939, also closed its Oakwood store in Alton, Illinois, on March 16 due to poor sales and Schnucks made the shutdown permanent April 9.

Schnucks, a third-generation family-owned grocery and pharmacy firm, ranks No. 67 on the Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of top food retailers in North America.