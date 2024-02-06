Cape Riverfront Market returns to Spanish St. on Saturday

Old Town Cape's Cape Riverfront Market will return to 35 South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau beginning Saturday, and will remain a socially distanced, walk-up event, market manager Emily Vines announced Monday.

The farmers market was held at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau for nine weeks.

Vendors will remain distanced from each other, Vines said, and additional vendors will be moved onto Spanish Street, which will be closed between Independence and Merriwether streets.

The alleyway behind 35 South Spanish will also be closed except to local traffic.

Closures will be in effect each Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon through October.