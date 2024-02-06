Cape Riverfront Market returns to Spanish St. on Saturday

Old Town Cape's Cape Riverfront Market will return to 35 South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau beginning Saturday, and will remain a socially distanced, walk-up event, market manager Emily Vines announced Monday.
The farmers market was held at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau for nine weeks.
Vendors will remain distanced from each other, Vines said, and additional vendors will be moved onto Spanish Street, which will be closed between Independence and Merriwether streets.
The alleyway behind 35 South Spanish will also be closed except to local traffic.
Closures will be in effect each Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon through October.
In the release, Vines stated, "We are pleased to be able to return to our normal market setting at Spanish Street, and to be able to continue facilitating the market as an essential service to the community during this time. Although the event will be returning to its regular location, customers should anticipate vendors being spaced at least six feet apart, no public seating or demonstrations, and customers may be asked to wash or sanitize their hands in individual vendor stalls before handling any product."
Live music returns to the market beginning Saturday, Vines added.
Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks to the event, and to pre-order items before arriving at the market, Vines said.
More information is at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfrontmarket, or on the Cape Riverfront Market Facebook page.
