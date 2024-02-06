All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 30, 2020
Cape Riverfront Market returns to Spanish St. on Saturday
Old Town Cape's Cape Riverfront Market will return to 35 South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau beginning Saturday, and will remain a socially distanced, walk-up event, market manager Emily Vines announced Monday. The farmers market was held at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau for nine weeks...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Joe Brumleve of Cobden, Illinois, waits on a customer during a drive-through-only version of the Cape Riverfront Market on May 2 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The market returns to 35 S. Spanish St. on July 4.
Joe Brumleve of Cobden, Illinois, waits on a customer during a drive-through-only version of the Cape Riverfront Market on May 2 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau. The market returns to 35 S. Spanish St. on July 4.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape's Cape Riverfront Market will return to 35 South Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau beginning Saturday, and will remain a socially distanced, walk-up event, market manager Emily Vines announced Monday.

The farmers market was held at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau for nine weeks.

Vendors will remain distanced from each other, Vines said, and additional vendors will be moved onto Spanish Street, which will be closed between Independence and Merriwether streets.

The alleyway behind 35 South Spanish will also be closed except to local traffic.

Closures will be in effect each Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon through October.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the release, Vines stated, "We are pleased to be able to return to our normal market setting at Spanish Street, and to be able to continue facilitating the market as an essential service to the community during this time. Although the event will be returning to its regular location, customers should anticipate vendors being spaced at least six feet apart, no public seating or demonstrations, and customers may be asked to wash or sanitize their hands in individual vendor stalls before handling any product."

Live music returns to the market beginning Saturday, Vines added.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear face masks to the event, and to pre-order items before arriving at the market, Vines said.

More information is at www.downtowncapegirardeau.com/cape-riverfrontmarket, or on the Cape Riverfront Market Facebook page.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Local NewsSep. 27
Wells to Wallets: How your ballot choice will affect water...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy