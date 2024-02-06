Cape Riverfront Market offers fresh variety

Even before the bell sounds indicating the start of transactions, Cape Riverfront Market veteran Ross Peterson said people are in line anticipating his organically grown vegetables.

Peterson and his wife, Emily Scifers, of Cape Girardeau were one of the first vendors during the market’s inception, Old Town Cape event coordinator Emily Vines said Friday.

He and Scifers’ business, Laughing Stalk Farmstead, offers homegrown salad mix, basil, kale, garlic, okra and green peppers.

“Some people get here early just so we can bag things up and get it ready,” Peterson said early Saturday. “Salad mix and certain things go really fast. Gotta get it early.”

He said Scifers was part of the original group that spearheaded the Cape Riverfront Market eight years ago. And over the years, Peterson said he’s seen the market grow, offering more variety.

“It’s really taken off,” he said. “It’s so great to see.”

But that’s also caused he and Scifers to “ramp up production” to accommodate the growing demand.

Peterson said the inventory is picked the day before and hydro-cooled to ensure freshness for Saturday.

New to the market this year is Juanni’s Microgreens, offering homegrown superfoods in the form of baby plants. Customers are even provided with decomposable packaging and bags made of corn oil.

Jeff Ward said he and his wife, Juanni, from “across the creek and up the road” in Murphysboro, Illinois, decided to participate this year after inspiration from family and friends.

The couple originally created the microgreens project “for us to get healthy,” he said.