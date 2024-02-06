All sections
NewsOctober 17, 2022

Cape River Heritage Museum unveils new exhibition room, display for Lion's Club 100th anniversary

Danny Walter
Larry Haertling, founding member of Cape River Heritage Museum, stands with his 1928 Model A Ford Roadster that he restored, Friday, Oct. 14, at the museum in Cape Girardeau. The car is on loan to the museum and on display in the newly named Haertling Room.Danny Walter

There was more history than just the exhibits in Cape River Heritage Museum on Friday night. At a reception showcasing the opening of the newly named Haertling Room, stories of the museum's origins were told by founding members, including Larry Haertling, for whom the room was named.

The Haertling Room was part of the recent renovations completed by the museum. In the middle of the room were two restored Ford automobiles: a 1914 Model T Runabout on loan courtesy of Bob Neff and a 1928 Model A Roadster on loan from Haertling.

"It was a barn find," Haertling said. "I found it in a barn in north Cape and hauled it down to my shop and started restoring it in March of 2020."

Haertling said the room once displayed a fire engine but the museum's Board of Directors decided they needed the room for more exhibits. The fire engine was replaced by the two cars, and several other historical pieces were brought out from the museum's storage.

Haertling and another founding member, Charlie Wiles, talked about the museum's origins.

Former Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr., right, delivers an impromptu speech about Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club during a reception Friday night, Oct. 13, at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau. With Limbaugh is Jerry Ford, a longtime museum supporter.Danny Walter

"It was a joint project between the city and the university," Wiles said. "This was in preparation for the (U.S.) bicentennial in 1976."

Wiles said they were charged with coming up with something new that went along with the bicentennial. Cape Girardeau didn't have a museum at the time so that's what they decided on.

"We had no money, so, Charlie Hutson leased us a building he owned on Water Street," Wiles said. "Later, Charlie sold that building and we had to find a new home. We wanted the old Carnegie Library, and made a presentation to the City Council, but that didn't work out, so the city granted the old police and fire station to be used as the museum."

Also present at the reception were members of the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club to see a new exhibit dedicated to the club's 100th anniversary. Jerry Ford, a longtime museum supporter, invited Lions Club member and former Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to give an impromptu speech.

Limbaugh said the goal of the Lions Club was to do as much as possible to help the welfare of the citizens of Cape Girardeau. He mentioned the club's annual Pancake Day, the proceeds of which go to help underprivileged children needing eye exams and glasses.

Jay Knudtson, right, and Cindy Knudtson points to items on display in an exhibit celebrating the Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club 100th anniversary Friday, Oct. 13, at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau.Danny Walter

"The main project of the Lions Club is sight," Limbaugh said. "We collect used eyeglass frames. These are repaired, then sent out all over the world to people who can't afford to buy new frames."

Two items in the Lions Club exhibit were on loan from club member Jay Knudtson: The original 1922 proclamation forming the Cape Girardeau chapter and a plaque of the Lions Club logo.

"These are usually hanging in my office at the bank," said Knudtson, who is First Missouri State Bank executive vice president and a former mayor of Cape Girardeau. "I've been a member for 35 years now. I love the Lions Club. It's a great organization."

Cape River Heritage Museum is at 538 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, and open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The museum will close for the winter mid-November and reopen in March.

