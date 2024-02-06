There was more history than just the exhibits in Cape River Heritage Museum on Friday night. At a reception showcasing the opening of the newly named Haertling Room, stories of the museum's origins were told by founding members, including Larry Haertling, for whom the room was named.

The Haertling Room was part of the recent renovations completed by the museum. In the middle of the room were two restored Ford automobiles: a 1914 Model T Runabout on loan courtesy of Bob Neff and a 1928 Model A Roadster on loan from Haertling.

"It was a barn find," Haertling said. "I found it in a barn in north Cape and hauled it down to my shop and started restoring it in March of 2020."

Haertling said the room once displayed a fire engine but the museum's Board of Directors decided they needed the room for more exhibits. The fire engine was replaced by the two cars, and several other historical pieces were brought out from the museum's storage.

Haertling and another founding member, Charlie Wiles, talked about the museum's origins.

Former Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr., right, delivers an impromptu speech about Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club during a reception Friday night, Oct. 13, at Cape River Heritage Museum in Cape Girardeau. With Limbaugh is Jerry Ford, a longtime museum supporter. Danny Walter

"It was a joint project between the city and the university," Wiles said. "This was in preparation for the (U.S.) bicentennial in 1976."

Wiles said they were charged with coming up with something new that went along with the bicentennial. Cape Girardeau didn't have a museum at the time so that's what they decided on.