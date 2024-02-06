The Rev. Renita Green carried a single, slightly worn boot into the final Cape Girardeau City Council meeting of the year Monday night.

The shoe’s owner remained hospitalized in a St. Louis intensive care unit after being struck by a vehicle and sustaining life-threatening injuries Friday night, but Green and other concerned citizens spoke on her behalf by expressing the need for construction of a crosswalk at the intersection of North Cape Rock Drive and North Kingshighway/U.S. 61.

Mayor Bob Fox listened intently during the public comment period, but ultimately said the city council would be unable to alter the intersection because U.S. 61 is a state highway and not a city street.

The highway is controlled by the Missouri Department of Transportation, and the mayor encouraged the crosswalk advocates to take their concerns directly to the department during the public comments section of a Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization Board of Directors meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

“I wish I could just snap my fingers and say, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ But it doesn’t work that way,” Fox said after the meeting. “Even if the city had the money and we wanted to do it, we couldn’t because it’s a state highway — and we have to go through the process.”

During public discussion of the issue, deputy city manager Molly Mehner emphasized the importance of gathering data on traffic at the intersection before improvements could be made.

According to Mehner, the city applied for and received a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) grant from MoDOT to collect traffic data at the intersection, but the grant focused mainly on the parts of the intersection closer to Arena Park.

Fox said the city council would do its best to reiterate the citizens’ concerns to MoDOT, but noted the process, if approved, would be lengthy.

Green agreed short- and long-term solutions would be required to properly resolve the lack of pedestrian access, but encouraged city council members to not focus exclusively on the cost-benefits of adding a crosswalk to the intersection.

“It’s just hard for me not to encourage you to ask the question: When looking at cost-benefit, how much is a person’s life worth?” Green said.