Cape Public Schools welcomes back staff as new year looms

Willy Wonka welcomed back the staff of Cape Girardeau's school system back for the new year.

Wonka -- enthusiastically played by superintendent Neil Glass -- invited the staff to come with him on a journey of imagination to rediscover the magic of education.

In a video presentation in Kinder Performance Hall on the campus of Cape Central high school, Glass, superimposed into the film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory", imitated the actor Gene Wilder as Wonka.

The video also added in visuals of newspaper and magazine headlines about coronavirus, death toll numbers and school closures, while Glass intoned, "Recently, dark forces beyond our control have robbed us of our joys, stolen our happiness and brought bitterness into our schools. Stressful circumstances have tampered with our sacred recipe."

The staff in the auditorium laughed and cheered at Glass's antics and continued to applaud as the video ended and Glass stepped onto the stage, still dressed in Wonka's purple suit and yellow wig.

Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent of elementary for Cape Girardeau Public Schools, is covered in chocolate syrup Friday during a welcome-back event for school staff. Danny Walter

"Welcome my friends. Welcome to my chocolate factory!" Glass proclaimed.

Glass told the staff the school district could never run smoothly without them, that they are the secret ingredient to the students futures. He told them they are the music makers and the dreamers of dreams and that they are the student's lifeline.

He went on to say that in order for the students to succeed he needed the staff to be healthy and happy: "Your happiness matters. Your health matters."