Cape Public Schools hopes to boost teacher leadership and development

Representatives of Cape Girardeau Public Schools assessed the district's professional development opportunities for its staff as above average.

James Russell, the assistant superintendent for academic services, gave a report on the program for staff professional development to the district's Board of Education at its regular meeting Monday, July 24.

Russell provided a written evaluation in which he stated the program's goal is to provide opportunities for district staff to participate in "high quality professional development" focused on strategies to address various student issues, including achievement, behavior and parent involvement.

The evaluation further stated the district seeks to support teacher growth to enhance student learning by providing access to training on new and updated technology and curriculum, as well as how to support students with extreme behaviors and mental health concerns.

Staff receives training through a combination of online courses, as well as in-person sessions, the evaluation stated.

Russell said the district dedicates eight days each school year to staff professional development.

"We have one of the best professional development committee's I've seen," Russell said. "We offer so much for our staff. The district sends staff out to receive training that they can then bring back and share with the rest of the staff."

Russell said another goal of the program is to develop leaders within the district. He pointed out the Aspiring Leadership Academy, a new program being introduced in the 2023-24 school year.