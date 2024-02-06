Cape police to launch new Online Incident Reporting system

Starting on Monday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will provide a new Online Incident Reporting system to offer people a method for safely and immediately filing reports to the agency.
The online reporting portal will allow people to report crimes that are not an emergency or currently in progress, according to a news release, and the department is encouraging the public to utilize the system to help mitigate and reduce the frequency of unnecessary exposure and spread of COVID-19.
The new reporting system will be accessible by visiting http://cityofcape.org/incidentreport and following the prompts in the template.
“These reports may be completed 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” the release stated. “Any reports [filled] out through this system will still be assigned to individual officers and thoroughly investigated.”
Officers will continue to patrol and respond to any in-progress crimes where there is a threat to life, health or property. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also wants members of the public to know they should still call 911 to report any emergencies.
