Cape police to launch new Online Incident Reporting system

The new reporting system will be accessible by visiting http://cityofcape.org/incidentreport and following the prompts in the template.

“These reports may be completed 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” the release stated. “Any reports [filled] out through this system will still be assigned to individual officers and thoroughly investigated.”

Officers will continue to patrol and respond to any in-progress crimes where there is a threat to life, health or property. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also wants members of the public to know they should still call 911 to report any emergencies.