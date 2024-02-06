All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 15, 2020

Cape police to launch new Online Incident Reporting system

Starting on Monday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will provide a new Online Incident Reporting system to offer people a method for safely and immediately filing reports to the agency. The online reporting portal will allow people to report crimes that are not an emergency or currently in progress, according to a news release, and the department is encouraging the public to utilize the system to help mitigate and reduce the frequency of unnecessary exposure and spread of COVID-19...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol vehicles are seen March 3 in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Police Department patrol vehicles are seen March 3 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Starting on Monday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will provide a new Online Incident Reporting system to offer people a method for safely and immediately filing reports to the agency.

The online reporting portal will allow people to report crimes that are not an emergency or currently in progress, according to a news release, and the department is encouraging the public to utilize the system to help mitigate and reduce the frequency of unnecessary exposure and spread of COVID-19.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The new reporting system will be accessible by visiting http://cityofcape.org/incidentreport and following the prompts in the template.

“These reports may be completed 24 hours a day and seven days a week,” the release stated. “Any reports [filled] out through this system will still be assigned to individual officers and thoroughly investigated.”

Officers will continue to patrol and respond to any in-progress crimes where there is a threat to life, health or property. The Cape Girardeau Police Department also wants members of the public to know they should still call 911 to report any emergencies.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy