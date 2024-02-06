Cape police seek trespassing suspect

Authorities are still searching for a trespassing suspect who walked into the home of downtown Cape Girardeau residents.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard on Oct. 7. Bard said Ward entered the front door while he and Antallan were home.

Bard said his wife was at the dining room table with headphones on around 7:30 a.m. the morning of the incident when she noticed someone behind her. The couple rent out rooms in their house to traveling medical professionals. Antallan at first thought one of the tenants' girlfriend was behind her, he said.

The front door has an automatic lock that locks after a short cycle, and Bard said he believes Ward must have reached the door before the end of the cycle following the exit of tenants that morning.

Antallan told the woman to leave her house and went upstairs, where Bard was in the shower. Bard said, when discovered, Ward claimed she was looking for a place to apply for a job. Bard called the Cape Girardeau Police Department but said he didn't call 911 because Ward was out of the house and he didn't feel that they were in danger.

Camera footage from Bard shows Ward walking around the side of the house and to other places in the neighborhood. She also appears to check to see whether a vehicle parked on the street was unlocked.