Cape police seek trespassing suspect

Authorities are still searching for a trespassing suspect who walked into the home of downtown Cape Girardeau residents.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamirraha Ward, 33, after she entered the residence of Michelle Antallan and Andrew Bard on Oct. 7. Bard said Ward entered the front door while he and Antallan were home.
Bard said his wife was at the dining room table with headphones on around 7:30 a.m. the morning of the incident when she noticed someone behind her. The couple rent out rooms in their house to traveling medical professionals. Antallan at first thought one of the tenants' girlfriend was behind her, he said.
The front door has an automatic lock that locks after a short cycle, and Bard said he believes Ward must have reached the door before the end of the cycle following the exit of tenants that morning.
Antallan told the woman to leave her house and went upstairs, where Bard was in the shower. Bard said, when discovered, Ward claimed she was looking for a place to apply for a job. Bard called the Cape Girardeau Police Department but said he didn't call 911 because Ward was out of the house and he didn't feel that they were in danger.
Camera footage from Bard shows Ward walking around the side of the house and to other places in the neighborhood. She also appears to check to see whether a vehicle parked on the street was unlocked.
Bard went out to confront Ward and the unidentified man who drove her, telling them to leave the neighborhood, he said. The two complied, and shortly after officers arrived on the scene.
This is not the first incident of this kind allegedly connected to Ward, said Cpl. Ryan Droege, police department public information officer. Ward was arrested for trespassing in August and for false declaration — providing officers with a fake name — during an alleged trespassing incident in September. She was not charged with trespassing for the September incident.
Bard, who posted details of the incident to Facebook — including camera footage — said he has had several people reach out to him, alleging Ward was involved in other similar incidents with them, but that many chose not to file police reports.
In the city, burglary cases have stayed relatively flat this year compared to last year, Droege said. The number of cases increased by a mere five, and vehicle break-ins decreased 25% during the same time span.
To help prevent theft, Droege said to lock doors and windows, and leave valuables out of site in vehicles. Investing in bright security lights, cameras and home alarms can also help, he said. The public information officer noted people should be mindful of posting to social media when they will be out of town.
"If citizens are going to be out of town, they can contact our department and sign up for extra patrols for their property while they are gone," Droege said.
Anyone with information regarding Ward or her whereabouts may contact Cape Girardeau Police Department.
