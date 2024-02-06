While the Cape Girardeau Police Department regularly takes proactive measures to provide officers with self-defense and safe-detention training, the local police force has made such training even more readily available in recent weeks.

Following the death of George Floyd and subsequent unrest in Minnesota, Gracie Jiu-Jitsu of Southeast Missouri professor Brian Imholz started volunteering his time to lead weekly jiujitsu classes at the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, four local police officers joined Imholz in the police station’s defensive tactics training room where they practiced a variety of de-escalation techniques and familiarized themselves with ways to minimize potential harm during a police encounter.

One of the four officers participating in Wednesday’s training session, Sgt. Joey Hann stated he and many other Cape Girardeau officers take personal time to train at Imholz’s academy in Jackson several times a week.

“It is my belief that the more often an officer forces himself to defend himself from a difficult fighting position and the more an officer acclimates themselves to controlling a difficult adversary, the more calm they will be when they apply these techniques in real life scenarios,” Hann stated. “That equates to our officers being hurt less and our officers hurting less offenders during detentions and arrests.”

Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann acts as an attacker as patrolman Jacob Monteith practices a self-defense technique Wednesday at the Cape Girardeau Police Department in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

According to Hann, de-escalation techniques are used anytime officers deal with a subject who demonstrates an apparent potential for violence.

“De-escalation techniques are very effective as they let the person know exactly what is expected of them and it let’s them know that we have no intention or desire to hurt them,” Hann stated. “We must always be prepared to react and defend ourselves, but these techniques minimize the potential for the interaction to become adversarial or violent.”