Cape police seek information on alleged attempted kidnapping

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an attempted kidnapping Sunday night.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the alleged incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street. According to the release, a 19-year-old female was helping an injured animal in the roadway when the suspect approached, struck the woman in the face and attempted to pull her into his vehicle.

The woman fought off the suspect and shouted for help. The suspect fled the scene, the release said.