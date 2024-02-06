All sections
NewsJune 22, 2022

Cape police seek information on alleged attempted kidnapping

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Police Department
Cape Girardeau Police DepartmentAndrew Whitaker

Cape Girardeau police are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an attempted kidnapping Sunday night.

A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the alleged incident occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Sprigg Street. According to the release, a 19-year-old female was helping an injured animal in the roadway when the suspect approached, struck the woman in the face and attempted to pull her into his vehicle.

The woman fought off the suspect and shouted for help. The suspect fled the scene, the release said.

The suspect is a white male, 50 to 60 years of age, between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. The release described him as having an average build with a large stomach, clean shaven and gray hair partially covering his ears.

The release said the man was driving a newer model, dark blue, single-cab pickup that may have had yellow lights on top of the cab.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle to contact the department -- (573) 339-6621; anonymous call line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.

Story Tags
Local News
