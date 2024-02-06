Cape Police Department swears in 3 officers

The Cape Girardeau Police Department was able to bolster its ranks Monday, swearing in three new officers as well as welcoming a jailer and a communicator.

Patrolmen Andrew Skinner, Bobby Newton and Chris Newton took their oath of office at City Hall, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The new officers all have previous law enforcement experience and will begin field training immediately, the post said.

Eric Thiele will join the department as a jailer and Maggie Carter will start as a communicator.