Cape police chief defends doctoral dissertation

Cape police chief explores correlation with police officers' college education for doctoral dissertation

City of Cape Girardeau's police chief Wes Blair defended his doctoral dissertation concerning the perception of college education relating to police officers' job skills "two weeks ago".

Blair is pursuing his doctoral degree in criminal justice leadership and is currently waiting for his degree to be conferred after he defended his dissertation. Blair said he chose this research partly because of his personal experience with continuing his education.

"I found just in my own personal life that college has enhanced my critical world, my broader worldview. Obviously, you have to think more critically in a college class when you're dissecting research and looking at papers," Blair said.

He said part of his research was made up of anonymous surveys and interviews to find a variety of viewpoints on the correlation between police officers' skills and education. Blair interviewed police chiefs and then gave anonymous surveys to officers in those departments.

Blair said he looked at departments of all differing sizes and regions. He was also able to use his association with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct part of his study.