Cape Police, Cape Fire to host Grappling 4 Good charity tournament

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department will host a grappling tournament to benefit Special Olympics Missouri.

Grappling 4 Good will be from 6 to 11:30 p.m. July 24 in the Eagles Banquet Hall at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Police department Sgt. Joey Hann said 100% of proceeds from the event will be donated to Special Olympics Missouri.

This is the first year Grappling 4 Good between police and firefighters is being held, Hann said.

"After COVID canceled so many of our usual fundraisers for the Special Olympics, we wanted to host a big event like this to help get the charity's funds back up so all the Special Olympic athletes could get back to competing as soon as possible," Hann said.