NewsJune 28, 2021

Cape Police, Cape Fire to host Grappling 4 Good charity tournament

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department will host a grappling tournament to benefit Special Olympics Missouri. Grappling 4 Good will be from 6 to 11:30 p.m. July 24 in the Eagles Banquet Hall at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau...

Brooke Holford
story image illustation
Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Fire Department will host a grappling tournament to benefit Special Olympics Missouri.

Grappling 4 Good will be from 6 to 11:30 p.m. July 24 in the Eagles Banquet Hall at 321 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

Police department Sgt. Joey Hann said 100% of proceeds from the event will be donated to Special Olympics Missouri.

This is the first year Grappling 4 Good between police and firefighters is being held, Hann said.

"After COVID canceled so many of our usual fundraisers for the Special Olympics, we wanted to host a big event like this to help get the charity's funds back up so all the Special Olympic athletes could get back to competing as soon as possible," Hann said.

Hann said several Special Olympics Missouri athletes will also be attending the event to deliver the Special Olympics oath.

A dance with drinks and music will begin immediately after the main card.

Tickets may be purchased for $10 each at the Cape Girardeau Police Department lobby anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or at the door the night of the event. Children younger than 10 get in for free, according to the event page on Facebook.

Tickets may also be purchased online through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/grappling-for-good-tickets-154739055681?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For more information on this event, visit the event page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Grappling-4-Good-111335314461245 or email Hann at jhann@cityofcape.org.

