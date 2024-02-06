Cape PD utilizing new solar-powered speed monitor

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has been taking advantage of its new solar-powered Stalker Speed Awareness Monitor (SAM).

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, the department’s traffic division acquired the new monitor at the beginning of the year to help with excessive speeding issues in the city. Sgt. Keith Green had applied for a grant for the Stalker SAM through the Missouri Safety Center, and 100% of the funds required to purchase the item were acquired.

“Our department is very excited that we were able to secure a resource like this at no cost to the public,” Hann said. “It is the goal of our department to make our streets and roadways as safe as possible, and this is just another tool we can use to accomplish that goal.”

The Stalker SAM can run without an additional power source for up to 18 days because of its deep-cycle charge battery and solar-controlled LED lamp matrix. It captures and analyzes each vehicle that drives within its range, and compiles a range of data from passing vehicles. Officers can use the data to determine how commonly excessive speeding incidents occur, as well as what time of day or night drivers frequently speed. Although the Stalker SAM does collect data, Hann said it doesn’t collect personal information.